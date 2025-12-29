403
Kosovo's Ruling Party Secures Historic Win in Snap Election
(MENAFN) Vetevendosje has secured a commanding electoral triumph in Kosovo's snap parliamentary vote, with nearly complete ballot counts showing the ruling party captured an unprecedented share of support Sunday.
As ballot tallying reached approximately 98% completion, Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje (Self-Determination Movement) commanded 49.62% of votes cast—marking the strongest electoral performance by any party since the nation's independence.
Addressing reporters from party headquarters, Kurti characterized the outcome as the "biggest victory in the history of the country."
The Prime Minister indicated his party would proceed with government formation following official result certification, pledging to "continue their good work." He emphasized the importance of cross-party collaboration, stating he expected cooperation from opposition parties so that international agreements can be passed by Parliament.
Later Sunday evening, Kurti joined jubilant supporters in downtown Pristina to mark the electoral breakthrough.
Official data from the Kosovo Central Election Commission's website revealed Vetevendosje (VV) dominated the field, with the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) trailing at 21.17%, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) capturing 13.68%, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) securing 5.71%.
The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), competing for two guaranteed Turkish community seats, obtained 0.62%—totaling 5,332 ballots.
Vetevendosje can establish its next administration by renewing partnerships with minority community parties, including the KDTP, which participated in the previous coalition government.
Initial assessments placed voter participation at 44.99%, though this preliminary figure excludes conditional ballots, diplomatic mission votes, and mail-in submissions.
Kosovo police confirmed the electoral process proceeded peacefully without significant disruptions.
From a registered electorate of 1,999,204 citizens, voters selected 120 parliamentary members from 24 competing political entities for four-year terms.
This marks Vetevendosje's third consecutive election as Kosovo's top vote-getter in recent general contests.
