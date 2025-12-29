Trends In Egg Packaging Market 2025-2035
Ottawa, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global egg packaging market generated revenue of USD 6.45 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 10.71 billion in 2034, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is growing due to rising egg consumption and demand for safe, sustainable packaging
Key Takeaways
- Asia Pacific dominated the global egg packaging market by holding the highest market share in 2024. By region, North America is expected to grow at a notable rate from 2026 to 2035. By material, the paper segment dominated market share in 2024. By material, the plastic segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate between 2026 and 2035. By packaging, the cartons segment led the market share in 2024. By packaging, the trays segment is projected for fastest growth between 2026 and 2035. By distribution, the poultry stores segment dominated market share in 2024. By distribution, the retail stores segment is projected to grow at a fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.
Key Technological Shifts
- Smart packaging with traceability and QR codes AI- and sensor-based quality inspection systems. Water- and energy-efficient manufacturing processes. Customizable packaging for different egg sizes and grades. Enhanced printing technologies for branding and labeling. Shift toward plastic-free and mono-material designs. Improved stackability for better logistics efficiency.
Market Overview
The egg packaging market is growing because there is a greater need for sustainable packaging options, a greater emphasis on food safety, and a rise in egg consumption. To cut down on breakage and boost productivity, manufacturers are implementing automated packaging technologies, recyclable cartons, and molded fiber. Stricter regulations and shifting consumer tastes in favor of environmentally friendly packaging are also contributing to market expansion.
Private Industry Investments for Egg PackagingHuhtamaki Oyj: This company, a global leader in sustainable packaging, specializes in high-quality molded fiber solutions that meet consumer demand for biodegradable and recyclable options. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.: Pactiv excels in high-performance packaging, offering a portfolio that includes moisture-resistant paperboard and expanded polystyrene options tailored for efficient supply chains. Smurfit Kappa Group plc: Known for its commitment to the circular economy, Smurfit Kappa Group is a front-runner in eco-friendly, corrugated, and paper-based egg packaging solutions Tekni-Plex, Inc.: This company focuses on innovative, high-strength packaging, including tamper-evident and moisture-resistant egg packaging solutions for enhanced food safety. Brodrene Hartmann AS: A specialist in innovative egg packaging, Hartmann provides a range of offerings, including egg trays and cartons, to enhance food safety and sustainability in the global market.
Market Opportunities
- Growing demand for biodegradable and molded fiber packaging Expansion of automated and smart packaging solutions. Rising retail and e-commerce egg sales require protective packaging Custom and premium packaging Emerging markets with increasing poultry production.
Segmental Insights
By Material
The paper segment dominated the egg packaging market, driven by its accessibility, affordability, and eco-friendliness. Strong cushioning provided by paper-based packaging, such as molded pulp, minimizes egg breakage during storage and transit regulations, encouraging recyclable materials and rising environmental consciousness, both of which contribute to paper packaging
The plastic segment is growing rapidly, driven by its durability, light weight, and moisture resistance. Because plastic packaging
By Packaging
The cartons segment dominated the market since cartons offer easier handling convenience and improved branding opportunities. They offer protection from damage during stacking and display, and are frequently used for retail egg sales. The demand for cartons is still being driven by consumer preference for labeled and secure packaging.
The trays segment is growing rapidly, driven by a rise in the handling of eggs in bulk by bakeries, foodservices providers, and chicken farms. Large quantities of eggs can be efficiently stored and transported at a reduced cost in trays. Rapid adoption is supported by an increase in institutional consumption and commercial egg distribution.
By Distribution
The poultry stores segment dominated the egg packaging market, backed by large daily sales volumes and direct farm supply. These shops favor affordable, long-lasting packaging that is suitable for frequent handling. The dominance of this segment is further maintained by strong consumer trust in local poultry outlets.
The retail stores segment is growing rapidly, driven by growing hypermarkets, supermarkets, and organized retail chains. Retail sales are increasing due to growing urbanization and consumer preference for branded, hygienic egg packs. Growth is also being aided by improved packaging and cold chain regulations.
By Region
Asia-Pacific: The New Egg Packaging Powerhouse
The Asia Pacific region dominated the egg packaging market because of the large population, high egg production, and rising protein intake. Leading nations in egg consumption and poultry production include China and India. Regional dominance is further supported by widespread use of paper-based packaging and cost-effective manufacturing.
China Egg Packaging Market Trends
China's market is growing steadily, driven by the country's large and expanding egg production industry and rising demand from both modern retail and e-commerce channels. There is a strong shift towards sustainable, biodegradable materials such as molded pulp and recyclable paper, supported by the government.
Molded Pulp & Paperboard: The Next Wave in NA Egg Packs
North America is growing rapidly, motivated by the need for high-end, environmentally friendly packaging options. Advanced environmentally friendly packaging formats are becoming more and more necessary as the demand for organic and cage-free eggs rises. Innovative packaging and a robust retail infrastructure continue to support regional expansion.
U.S. Egg Packaging Market Trends
The U.S. market is steadily growing, driven by rising egg consumption and shifting consumer and regulatory focus toward sustainable, eco-friendly solutions such as molded fiber, recycled paperboard, and biodegradable materials that replace traditional plastic and foam cartons, with demand expected to support continued expansion through the late 2020s.
Recent Developments in the Egg Packaging Industry
In Aug 2025, Huhtamaki expanded its North American production footprint by acquiring Zellwin Farms and its Florida facility to secure supply for multinational producers. This $18 million transaction supports Huhtamaki's growth in the molded fiber industry, specifically for egg cartons and flats.
Top Companies in the Egg Packaging Market & Their Offerings:
- Huhtamäki Oyj: A Finnish global food packaging Brødrene Hartmann A/S: A Danish multinational leader and the world's largest producer of molded-fiber egg packaging. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.: A major North American manufacturer of food and beverage packaging, including paperboard and sustainable PET egg trays. Smurfit Kappa Group plc: An Irish-based global provider of paper-based packaging products with innovative moisture-resistant options for the egg industry.
Other Players
- DS Smith Plc Sonoco Products Company Mondi plc Amcor plc WestRock Company Berry Global Group, Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Material
- Paper Plastic Aluminium Metal Wood
By Packaging
- Trays Cartons Containers Boxes Pouches Clamshells Bags
By Distribution
- Poultry Stores Retail Stores Supermarkets Hypermarkets Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Western Europe
- Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Austria
- Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain
About Us
Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.
