N. Korea Test-Fires Long-Range Cruise Missiles
(MENAFN) North Korea launched multiple long-range strategic cruise missiles into surrounding waters Sunday to evaluate its military's combat preparedness and counterattack capabilities, state media reported Monday.
The drill tested missile sub-units and aimed to verify firing protocols, maneuverability, and operational reliability of what Pyongyang characterized as a critical strategic weapons system, North Korean media announced.
The projectiles traveled along pre-planned flight paths over the West Sea before successfully hitting designated targets, the report confirmed.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directly supervised the military exercise from an undisclosed location.
Media quoted Kim as expressing "great satisfaction" with the outcomes.
The North Korean leader emphasized that routine trials of the nation's nuclear deterrent components represented a lawful exercise of sovereign self-defense rights in response to ongoing security challenges, the state outlet reported.
Kim also reinforced Pyongyang's determination to advance the country's nuclear warfare capabilities, according to the dispatch.
The missile test marks the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations by North Korea as tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain elevated. The launches come amid strained diplomatic relations and continued military activities in the region.
International observers closely monitor such developments, as Pyongyang continues expanding its strategic weapons arsenal despite widespread calls for denuclearization and diplomatic engagement.
