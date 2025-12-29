403
Helicopters Collision Kills One, Injures Another in New Jersey
(MENAFN) A deadly mid-air collision between two helicopters in New Jersey left one person dead and another fighting for life Sunday, federal authorities confirmed.
Two Enstrom helicopters—an F-28A model and a 280C model—struck each other near Hammonton Municipal Airport at approximately 11:25 a.m. local time, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in a statement.
Both aircraft plummeted to the ground following the collision, with one bursting into flames upon impact, local police reported. Emergency responders recovered one fatality at the crash site, while a second victim was extracted from the wreckage and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Each helicopter carried only its pilot at the time of the collision, according to the FAA.
"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates," the agency stated.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the probe into what caused the two aircraft to collide in mid-air near the small municipal airport located in Atlantic County.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved or provided details about what the helicopters were doing before the crash. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision remains ongoing.
