Trump claims major progress was made on Russia-Ukraine peace plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end have advanced significantly following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Speaking after the meeting, Trump indicated that negotiations are nearing completion, saying: "We covered somebody would say 95%. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two."
He suggested that, if momentum continues, unresolved elements of the agreement could be settled within weeks. Trump noted that only a small number of difficult matters remain, including disputes linked to territory seized during the fighting.
Trump also revealed that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about rebuilding Ukraine once the war ends, saying Russia would contribute to reconstruction efforts by providing assistance such as low-cost energy supplies. He added: "Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed. President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding."
The US president said he would be willing to speak before Ukraine’s parliament if doing so would help move the peace process forward. "If it would help save 25,000 lives a month...I would certainly be willing to do that," he stated.
Trump further indicated that a joint meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy could take place when conditions are appropriate. "I see that happening at the right time," he said.
Addressing questions about security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump said responsibility would largely shift to Europe, with continued US support. He explained: "We want to work with Europe, and Europe is going to take over a big part of it," while emphasizing that Washington would continue to assist European partners.
When asked whether Putin had agreed to a ceasefire that would allow for a referendum in Ukraine, Trump said the Russian leader opposes a temporary halt that could lead to renewed fighting. He added: "I think we're finding ways that we can get around that."
Zelenskyy described the discussions as productive, saying talks addressed all major issues and reflected steady progress by US and Ukrainian negotiating teams. According to him, most of the proposed settlement is already in place, with 90% of a 20-point peace plan agreed upon. He added that security guarantees between the US and Ukraine are fully settled, while arrangements involving Europe are close to finalization. The military aspects, he said, are complete, and economic recovery plans are still being refined.
Emphasizing the importance of security commitments, Zelenskyy said: "We also discussed the sequencing of the following actions, and we agree that security guarantees are a key milestone in achieving lasting peace."
He acknowledged that the remaining decisions will be challenging for Ukrainians, stressing that public consent is essential. "If the plan will be very difficult for our society...our society has to choose...because it's their land, not of one person."
Zelenskyy added that follow-up meetings between negotiating teams will take place in the coming weeks to finalize outstanding issues, saying: "we agreed that our teams will meet in upcoming weeks to finalize all discussed matters."
He also confirmed that Trump is expected to host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington in January.
The two leaders met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of discussions centered on a US-backed proposal to resolve the conflict, which has now lasted nearly four years. Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday after concluding a visit to neighboring Canada.
