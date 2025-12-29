HPM Consultants Expands Global Reach Offering Expert Witness Services In Construction Litigation

Strengthening international support for complex construction disputes and expert testimony

Lozana, California, 29th December 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, HPM Consultants has announced a significant expansion of their global reach, strengthening their presence as a leading provider of expert witness services in construction litigation. With the rising complexity of large-scale projects and the increasing volume of disputes worldwide, this expansion positions the firm to support clients across multiple international markets with unmatched technical expertise and analytical precision.

The firm has long been recognized for its deep understanding of scheduling, delay analysis, and disruption evaluation. Their expansion brings these capabilities to a wider global client base, allowing legal teams, owners, and contractors to engage specialists who understand the full lifecycle of construction disputes. HPM Consultants now supports international arbitration, cross-border claims, and major litigation cases that require clarity, neutrality, and strong forensic methodology.

A spokesperson for HPM Consultants highlighted the importance of this development, stating,“Our global expansion reflects the trust clients place in our team. We are committed to delivering reliable, defensible analysis for complex disputes wherever they arise.”

This strategic growth comes at a time when construction claims continue to rise internationally. Projects are larger, contracts are more demanding, and risks are becoming more difficult to manage. Disputes increasingly involve multinational teams, diverse legal frameworks, and evolving industry standards. HPM Consultants bring clarity to this complexity by offering expert testimony, schedule evaluation, disruption assessment, and detailed forensic analysis across a wide range of sectors, from infrastructure and energy to commercial and industrial developments.

With their expanded reach, HPM Consultants will also be offering enhanced support for global clients involved in mediation and arbitration. Their experts are trained to communicate highly technical concepts in a clear and accessible way, helping tribunals and courts understand the true impact of delays, disruptions, and changes in project conditions. This has earned them a strong reputation for credibility and precision in high-stakes cases.

Another spokesperson added insight into their mission, stating,“Our work is grounded in technical accuracy and fairness. As we expand internationally, our goal remains the same to help clients reach clear, evidence-based resolutions rooted in sound analysis.”

This growth includes investment in new technologies, improved data management tools, and advanced scheduling software that supports more efficient and transparent analysis. These tools strengthen the firm's ability to evaluate global projects with differing documentation standards, contract structures, and reporting requirements. They also enhance collaboration with international legal teams who rely on timely and well-supported expert opinions.

HPM Consultants will continue building relationships with law firms, project owners, and contractors worldwide who require trusted guidance through delay and disruption disputes. As global construction continues to evolve, their expanded services ensure that clients have access to highly skilled experts capable of navigating the technical and contractual challenges that shape modern projects.

The firm remains dedicated to delivering work based on integrity, thorough investigation, and an unwavering commitment to industry best practices. Their global expansion is a natural progression for a team consistently recognized for excellence in expert witness services and delay analysis.

About HPM Consultants

HPM Consultants is a trusted leader in construction delay analysis, disruption evaluation, and expert witness services for complex projects. They provide clear, evidence-based findings that support owners, contractors, and legal professionals in resolving disputes confidently. With technical strength and a commitment to accuracy, they help clients navigate challenging construction claims across domestic and international markets.

