Madbouly Reviews Outcomes Of Digital Economy Advisory Committee

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday with Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat to review the outcomes of the work of the Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee, as well as the working groups affiliated with the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that entrepreneurship and support for startups are key drivers of economic growth and central pillars for achieving human development targets and the Sustainable Development Goals, which depend heavily on innovation across various economic and productive sectors. In this regard, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing sustainable and comprehensive support for entrepreneurship through its relevant institutions.

For her part, Minister Al-Mashat outlined the results of ongoing coordination and intensive efforts by members of the Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee and the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship. She highlighted the importance of policy integration across startups and scaleups, noting that such alignment is essential to building a strong and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Al-Mashat explained that the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship has developed supportive policies targeting startups at the idea, establishment, and early growth stages, in line with Law No. 152 of 2020. She added that companies at the expansion, maturity, and exit stages require tailored tools, policies, and different forms of support-issues addressed through the“Egypt Startup Charter,” which aims to promote entrepreneurship, growth-oriented policies, and job creation within an integrated framework for startup development.

The Minister also noted that a series of meetings were held between the advisory committee, working groups, and startups to gather proposals and incorporate them into the Entrepreneurship Charter.

During the meeting, Al-Mashat reviewed a package of initiatives and policies that are ready for launch by the Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship. These include the adoption of a unified definition of startups; a unified financing initiative; the establishment of an executive implementation mechanism; a dedicated scaleups program; a unified government services guide for startups (Navigator); the creation of a central communication point and dedicated website; and the launch of an Entrepreneurship Observatory.

She further referred to several government measures that have already been announced, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) and the“Erada” initiative to enhance the regulatory and legislative environment for entrepreneurship and SMEs; the approval by the Financial Regulatory Authority to establish Egypt's first digital platform for investment in real estate investment fund certificates; and a strategic partnership between the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority and the Innovators Support Fund to promote innovation.

In addition, the Minister highlighted statements by Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, who confirmed that incentive measures to support productive sectors and entrepreneurship activities are currently under review, as announced during an open dialogue with technology companies at the Cairo ICT Conference.