Ankara Jet Crash Wreckage Gets Cleared
(MENAFN) Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the wreckage from a private jet crash in Ankara’s Haymana district has been fully removed. The tragic accident claimed the lives of all eight passengers, including Libya’s Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad.
The aircraft went down near Kesikkavak village on December 23, killing a five-member Libyan military delegation along with three crew members.
The operation was directed from a coordination center established by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Inspection teams from Libya and France joined Turkish officials on-site last Wednesday to assess the situation before removal efforts began.
Heavy machinery was used to load aircraft debris onto trucks, which were then transported away from the crash zone.
Once the clearance was completed, both the gendarmerie and AFAD teams withdrew from the area, concluding the recovery phase of the operation.
