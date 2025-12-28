403
ISTSUM’25 in Istanbul Highlights Digital Transformation
(MENAFN) The International Student Summit ISTSUM’25 took place on Saturday in Istanbul, bringing together specialists to examine how digital transformation influences individuals, communities, and professional life.
With Anadolu acting as the global communications partner, the gathering was organized by the Bab-i Alem International Student Association at the Neslisah Sultan Cultural Center under the guiding theme “Focus."
Association president Ercan Akcan emphasized that "with about 350,000 international students today, Türkiye has become not only an educational center but also a safe haven." He added, "However, for us, these numbers are not just statistics. Each student is an honorary ambassador of Türkiye in the world of tomorrow, a guarantee of peace and brotherhood."
Burcu Kosem, head of the Turkish Red Crescent in Istanbul, encouraged students to pursue studies aligned with their passions rather than imposed choices. Meanwhile, Prof. Sefik Suayb Arslan, director of the Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Bogazici University, reminded participants that the learning journey never truly ends.
Summit General Coordinator Yasir Alkan reflected on the event’s motto, noting that people often dwell on past regrets or future worries. "'Are you in academia? Focus on your work. Are you in the business world? Focus,'" he explained, underscoring the importance of concentration and purpose in every field.
