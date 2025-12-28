403
Poland Strongly Criticizes Russian Strike on Kyiv
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Saturday denounced the most recent Russian missile and drone offensive against Kyiv, stressing that it contradicted diplomatic expectations and emphasized the necessity for reinforced security measures in the region.
“Contrary to President Trump’s expectations and despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s willingness to make concessions, Russia has once again brutally attacked residential areas of Kyiv,” Tusk declared on US social media platform X, only hours after Saturday’s bombardment that Ukrainian authorities confirmed had killed at least two civilians.
The assault — carried out with missiles and drones — damaged energy facilities and housing in Ukraine’s capital, while Ukrainian air defense forces reported intercepting more than 500 aerial threats.
This episode underscores Russia’s ongoing escalation in the war and coincides with Poland’s efforts to advance a significant defensive program intended to strengthen its eastern frontier.
On Saturday, Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told a media outlet that Warsaw intends to construct a new anti-drone fortification system along its eastern boundary in reaction to Russia’s repeated strikes.
The initiative, part of a larger €2 billion (over $2.3 billion) expenditure, will incorporate drone-disrupting technologies, machine guns, and missiles, all designed to neutralize unmanned aerial dangers and safeguard border areas with Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The anti-drone network is projected to begin functioning within six months, with full completion anticipated in two years. Funding for the project will primarily come from the EU’s new SAFE defense scheme and Poland’s national budget.
