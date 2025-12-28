403
Inclement Weather Causes Flight Disruptions in U.S. San Francisco
(MENAFN) San Francisco International Airport experienced widespread travel disruptions Friday as powerful winds battered the facility and authorities temporarily shuttered Terminal 1's departures area.
Aviation tracking platform FlightAware documented 432 flight delays—predominantly affecting inbound aircraft—alongside 26 outright cancellations.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that arriving flights faced average postponements of one hour and 44 minutes attributable to adverse weather phenomena and elevated wind velocities.
In a separate incident, Terminal 1's departures lobby remained inaccessible for over an hour Friday morning following what airport authorities characterized as "police activity," with operations resuming approximately 10:45 a.m. Pacific time.
Local news outlets indicated that Terminal 1 underwent a full evacuation around 8 a.m. local time after San Francisco police identified a "suspicious package."
