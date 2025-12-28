Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Inclement Weather Causes Flight Disruptions in U.S. San Francisco

Inclement Weather Causes Flight Disruptions in U.S. San Francisco


2025-12-28 08:27:37
(MENAFN) San Francisco International Airport experienced widespread travel disruptions Friday as powerful winds battered the facility and authorities temporarily shuttered Terminal 1's departures area.

Aviation tracking platform FlightAware documented 432 flight delays—predominantly affecting inbound aircraft—alongside 26 outright cancellations.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that arriving flights faced average postponements of one hour and 44 minutes attributable to adverse weather phenomena and elevated wind velocities.

In a separate incident, Terminal 1's departures lobby remained inaccessible for over an hour Friday morning following what airport authorities characterized as "police activity," with operations resuming approximately 10:45 a.m. Pacific time.

Local news outlets indicated that Terminal 1 underwent a full evacuation around 8 a.m. local time after San Francisco police identified a "suspicious package."

MENAFN28122025000045017169ID1110531732



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search