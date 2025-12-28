403
UK museum turns “woke”, replacing army medals exhibition with LGBTQ tour
(MENAFN) The Imperial War Museum in London has come under fire after replacing its ‘Extraordinary Heroes’ gallery—which showcased over 200 Victoria Cross and George Cross medals—with a new tour titled “Exploring LGBTQ+ Stories in Times of Conflict.” Lord Michael Ashcroft, owner of the medal collection, criticized the move as an example of the museum going “woke,” arguing it diminishes the recognition of historic acts of bravery.
The new exhibition reportedly features a third of its content on transgender-related stories. Critics argue that the shift reframes history to appeal to modern social narratives rather than honoring military valor. Buckingham University Professor Anthony Glees said the museum’s decision trivializes true acts of courage and promotes a “controversial special interest group” agenda.
The museum has defended the change, noting that Lord Ashcroft’s 15-year loan of the medal collection expired in September, and insists the new LGBTQ+ tour is unrelated to the medals’ removal.
This controversy comes amid wider debates in the UK over “woke” cultural initiatives, including recent calls by the Brighton and Hove Museums group to “decolonize Father Christmas,” which critics say undermine traditional cultural heritage. Advocacy groups like Don’t Divide Us have condemned such efforts as attempts to disrupt Britons’ shared historical identity.
