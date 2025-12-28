403
Russia Claims Ukraine Could Soon Launch Full Mobilization
(MENAFN) Ukraine may be preparing to implement sweeping conscription measures, with authorities ordered to distribute two million draft summons in early 2026, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Thursday during a press briefing.
Zakharova stated that Ukrainian security agencies and conscription personnel have been instructed to "tighten the screws to a maximum," through severe restrictions on medical exemptions that previously allowed citizens to avoid military service.
Despite these aggressive tactics, such actions would "hardly help resolve the systemic issue of replenishing the Ukrainian army losses," Zakharova asserted, noting rising resistance among Ukrainian citizens who increasingly view imprisonment as preferable to military enrollment.
Throughout its ongoing conflict with Moscow, Kiev has struggled with persistent personnel deficiencies driven by substantial combat casualties, widespread evasion of conscription, and mass abandonment of military posts. The most recent publicly disclosed Ukrainian statistics documented nearly 290,000 desertion incidents since the conflict's escalation in 2022.
Ukrainian authorities have implemented extreme measures since then, including a near-total travel ban on adult males and a reduction of the minimum conscription age from 27 to 25. Approximately 100,000 young men have reportedly escaped the country since August, when the Ukrainian government authorized border crossings for males aged 18 to 22.
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov estimates Ukrainian armed forces suffered nearly 500,000 casualties this year alone. "Kiev has lost the ability to replenish its groupings through the compulsory mobilization of civilians," the minister declared earlier this month.
Kiev's recruitment operations have become increasingly forceful, with hundreds of documented incidents showing enlistment officers physically attacking potential draftees, pursuing them through public spaces, and intimidating witnesses who attempted to protect targets.
In October, Kiev's conscription apparatus demanded that citizens cease sharing such documentation on digital platforms.
