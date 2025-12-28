Two From Qatar Feature In Top 100 Middle East“Energy Addition” Sustainability Voices 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two sustainability professionals from Qatar have earned a place among the Top 100 Middle East“Energy Addition” Sustainability Voices 2026 list, in recognition of their contributions to climate action and the energy transition.

The honourees are Climate Policy Expert and Manager - Engagement Offsets Capital, Neeshad Shafi, and Senior HSE Monitoring and Reporting Analyst at QatarEnergy, Dr Aisha Al Rumaihi.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Shafi said the recognition reflects Qatar's growing commitment to climate sustainability, adding,“I am glad to be one of the individuals and this shows that Qatar is not behind other countries and its moving towards commitment to climate sustainability.”

The co-founder of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, noted that his upcoming project“Climate Financing” will support Qatar in regional ecosystem.

He further added that his NGO has been actively supporting community leaders to highlight key challenges and incorporate private sectors to act as game changers in sustainability efforts.

Shafi added that government entities, private sectors and youth have key roles to play in supporting commitment to climate sustainability.

Meanwhile, Dr, Al Rumaihi, widely regarded as a leader in sustainability and environmental strategy, said that recognition comes with added responsibility.

She said,“The award is putting more responsibility on me and will motivate me to do more. My next project is to take the messages of climate sustainability to the youth through social media. To achieve sustainability, the next generation needs to be included and most of them are found on social media."

The list was compiled by Gulf Intelligence, based on nominations submitted by the 2025 Top 100 Sustainability Voices, which ensures that the list reflects trusted expertise.

The special“Energy Addition” edition highlights policymakers, innovators and industry leaders whose efforts are enabling the Middle East to meet rising global energy demand while accelerating progress towards decarbonisation.