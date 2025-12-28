Labor Ministry Fines 5,803 Violating Entities In 11 Months Of 2025-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 28 (Petra) - Since the beginning of this year through November, inspection teams from the Ministry of Labor issued 5,803 fines and 7,950 warnings for establishments found in violation of the Labor Law and its relevant regulations and instructions.According to a report from the Ministry's Central Inspection Directorate, its teams conducted 28,507 inspection visits during the same period and carried out 22 targeted campaigns for specific economic sectors.Regarding labor complaints, the Ministry of Labor received 9,028 cases through its Himaya (protection) platform by the end of November. Of these, 4,656 files were resolved with employers, which contributed to recovering the complainants' labor rights.Additionally, 1,061 violations were issued against establishments that failed to comply with the ministry's procedures, while 90 labor complaints were pending.Complaints for wage non-payment topped the list with 3,783 cases, followed by failure to provide 684 experience certificates and then cases for termination of service in open-ended contracts, which totaled 600 cases.Furthermore, 598 complaints were registered against legal procedures and 529 complaints tackled worker suspension.Regarding child labor, the report indicated that 179 cases were monitored up to the end of last November, resulting in 50 warnings and 101 violations against breaching establishments.The ministry also conducted 50 awareness activities to reduce child labor, while the e-platform for reporting underage child labor received 28 reports.Regarding institutional nurseries, inspection teams conducted visits to 408 entities to verify their compliance with providing child nurseries for their employees.These visits led to issuing 31 violations and 127 warnings to establishments that failed to comply with the relevant legislation.As for migrant workers, the report showed deportation orders were issued against 5,707 non-Jordanian workers up to the end of last November, while the deportation orders of 391 other expats were canceled.The report noted deportation orders for 509 workers were revoked after paying the revocation costs.As for domestic workers, 908 cases were resolved during the same period.