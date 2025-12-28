403
Storms in Gaza Cause Collapse of Building
(MENAFN) A Palestinian woman lost her life, and several relatives sustained injuries after a building gave way during severe storms in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medics.
Medical sources told a news agency that a wall from a residence previously damaged in Israeli assaults collapsed onto the tent of a 30-year-old woman in the Al-Rimal district of Gaza City.
Intense rainfall and powerful winds that struck the enclave overnight inundated and tore apart thousands of makeshift shelters, according to a correspondent and eyewitnesses.
Hundreds of tents housing displaced families along the Khan Younis shoreline in southern Gaza were also submerged by rising sea waves triggered by the low-pressure weather system.
The harsh weather poses a grave threat to Palestinians forced to live in deteriorated tents or unstable, damaged structures that have been repeatedly targeted since October 2023.
Since that time, Israeli military operations have killed more than 71,200 individuals—primarily women and children—and wounded over 171,200 others, leaving Gaza devastated and in ruins.
