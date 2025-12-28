403
Poland Vows Stronger Defenses
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk denounced the latest Russian missile and drone barrage on Kyiv, stressing that the assault defied diplomatic expectations and reinforced the urgency of strengthening regional defenses.
“Contrary to President Trump’s expectations and despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s willingness to make concessions, Russia has once again brutally attacked residential areas of Kyiv,” Tusk stated on US social media platform X, shortly after Ukrainian officials reported that the bombardment killed at least two civilians.
The strikes, carried out with both missiles and drones, targeted energy facilities and housing in the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian air defenses claimed to have intercepted more than 500 airborne threats during the attack.
The incident underscores Russia’s continued escalation in the war and coincides with Poland’s push to reinforce its eastern frontier.
Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told a media outlet that Warsaw will construct a new anti-drone fortification system along its eastern border in response to Russia’s aggression.
The initiative, part of a €2 billion (over $2.3 billion) investment, will feature drone-jamming systems, machine guns, and missiles to counter unmanned aerial threats and secure border areas with Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The system is expected to begin partial operations within six months, with full deployment planned over two years. Funding will come primarily from the EU’s SAFE defense program and Poland’s national budget.
