IGAD expresses support for regional political, development bloc in Africa

(MENAFN) A polar low-pressure system swept through the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing heavy rainfall and powerful winds that worsened conditions for Palestinians living in fragile tents and overcrowded shelters lacking basic necessities, according to reports.
This marks the third polar low to affect the Palestinian territories this winter. The system began Saturday afternoon and is expected to last until Sunday evening, with a fourth low-pressure system forecast to impact the area starting Monday, meteorologist Laith al-Allami told reports.
The storm is anticipated to strengthen later Saturday, though total rainfall will likely be lower than during the previous storm that struck Gaza around two weeks ago, he added.
He said the weather will feature strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 kilometers (49 miles) per hour, heavy rain at times, and hail in certain areas. Temperatures are predicted to fall to around 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) in the evenings, further aggravating the hardships faced by displaced populations.
Allami warned that the storm could seriously exacerbate humanitarian challenges, as heavy rainfall may lead to water accumulation and flash flooding capable of inundating displacement camps and collapsing already weakened structures.
He noted that strong winds add a further threat to buildings already damaged by previous bombardments over the past two years.
Allami urged residents to secure tents with ropes and stakes to prevent them from being blown away, dig drainage channels to redirect rainwater away from shelters, and add insulating layers to retain warmth, depending on available resources.
