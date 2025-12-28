Meta-Owned Instagram Hit By Brief Outage, Users Report Login And App Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Meta-owned social media platform Instagram on Sunday faced a brief outage for several users, mainly in the United States, with complaints peaking in the early hours.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector data, reports of problems peaked at around 4:10 a.m. EST, when over 180 users flagged issues related to accessing the popular photo and video-sharing app.

Many users said they were unable to log in or load content on Instagram during the disruption.

Several users also took to other social media platforms to share screenshots of the issue they were facing.

The images showed a blank screen along with a circular refresh icon, without any specific error message displayed on the app.

Downdetector data showed that 45 per cent of affected users complained about app-related issues, while 41 per cent reported login problems.

Another 14 per cent said they were facing issues with the feed or timeline not loading properly.

The outage, however, appeared to have a very limited impact in India. According to Downdetector, only around 10 users in the country reported problems while accessing Instagram, suggesting that the issue was largely restricted to certain regions.

Meta has not issued any official statement so far regarding the reason behind the outage or the duration of the disruption.

Social media platforms flooded with users' reaction. One user commented“Is insta down??.

This is not the first time a Meta-owned platform has faced technical issues. Earlier this year, WhatsApp experienced multiple outages that affected users globally, including in India.

In one such incident in September, thousands of users were unable to send messages or upload status updates, prompting widespread complaints on social media.