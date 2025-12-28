403
Iranian leader affirms comprehensive war with US, Israel, Europe
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Saturday that the country is engaged in a “comprehensive war” with the United States, Israel, and Europe.
“We are in a state of comprehensive war with the United States, Israel, and Europe,” Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the official website of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He described the conflict as “more dangerous, more complex, and more difficult than the war with Iraq” from 1980 to 1988.
Pezeshkian accused the US, Israel, and certain European nations of actively working to destabilize Iran. “The situation during the war with Iraq was clear: they fired missiles and we knew where to strike. But today, they surround us from all sides, apply pressure on us, obstruct our trade, and raise public expectations inside society in various fields,” he said.
The remarks come after a 12-day conflict with Israel in June, during which US forces reportedly targeted three major Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan—using bunker-buster bombs. The strikes followed an Israeli offensive that killed senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, while also hitting some nuclear sites.
