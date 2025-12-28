403
India Launches Three New Airlines
(MENAFN) India has given the green light to three new carriers to begin operations, just weeks after massive flight cancellations left thousands of travelers stuck at airports nationwide.
On Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced in a social media update that the new entrants will boost competition in the domestic aviation sector.
“Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies – Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress,” Naidu wrote. He further noted, “While Shankh Air has already got the NOC [no objection certificate] from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.”
Earlier in December, widespread disruptions left thousands of passengers stranded after India’s largest airline, IndiGo, struggled to comply with new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) introduced on November 1.
At the time, Naidu told parliament that the chaos at IndiGo stemmed from “internal lapses” within the airline, particularly crew scheduling failures and inadequate planning. He stressed, “We are not taking this situation lightly. We will take strict action… We will set an example for every airline.”
India’s aviation regulator has also cautioned IndiGo about potential penalties. The airline currently holds a commanding 60% share of the domestic market and operates more than 2,000 flights daily.
