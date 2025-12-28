403
Musk Warns of Demographic Replacement in Brussels
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has issued a stark warning about population transformation in Belgium's capital, referencing new research revealing nearly three-quarters of minors in Brussels trace origins outside Europe.
Roughly 72.9% of Brussels inhabitants aged 0-17 possess immigrant heritage, media disclosed this week, drawing from StatBel, Belgium's national statistics agency. The findings indicate only 10.56% within this demographic qualify as Belgians with exclusively Belgian ancestry. City-wide, 78% of residents now reportedly have non-Belgian backgrounds.
"The capital city of Belgium is no longer Belgian," Musk posted on X Friday, reacting to entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who cautioned the demographic evolution of Brussels will trigger "profound social consequences."
"This did not happen by accident, but through deliberate policy choices made by political elites who dismissed warnings as 'myths,'" Nawfal wrote, noting that "family reunification has become the primary engine of mass settlement, accelerating demographic change far beyond public consent."
Belgian legislator Filip Dewinter of the Vlaams Belang party has similarly characterized Brussels's trajectory as "population replacement," contending the statistics validate claims that "the native European population is being replaced."
Comparable patterns have emerged across European metropolitan areas. In Frankfurt, Germany, native residents have constituted a minority since at least 2015, with over half the city's population documented as having immigrant backgrounds and three-quarters of children under six fitting this classification.
The demographic transition in the EU capital unfolds as US President Donald Trump has cautioned that Europe confronts "the real and stark prospect of civilizational erasure" due to migration and risks becoming "unrecognizable in 20 years or less."
Elon Musk previously condemned mass migration, asserting it "will lead to the destruction of every country that permits it," and has alleged leftist politicians are "importing a leftist voting bloc dependent on government subsidies."
