Turkey’s efforts to safeguard Van cats increase in 2025
(MENAFN) Conservation programs in eastern Türkiye have successfully supported the birth of 120 Van cat kittens in 2025, continuing efforts to protect this rare and beloved breed. Known for their affectionate temperament, silky white coats, and striking eye colors, Van cats are a cultural and genetic treasure of the region.
At the Van Cat Research and Application Center’s Cat Villa, located at Van Yuzuncu Yil University, protected Van cats gave birth over the course of the year, completing the third breeding season. Center Director Abdullah Kaya explained that Van cats usually have three birthing periods annually, and this year, 40 mother cats identified as genetically original were paired, producing nearly 120 kittens. Of these, around 100 were confirmed to retain the breed’s original genetic traits.
Among the newborns, 15 exhibited heterochromia—having one turquoise eye and one amber eye—a hallmark trait that remains rare and at risk of disappearing. Kaya noted that this year’s births represent a 16% increase compared with 2024 and emphasized that conservation efforts will continue into 2026 to produce higher-quality, genetically authentic cats.
To support both conservation and public interest, the center retained approximately 40 kittens for ongoing breeding programs, while facilitating around 60 adoptions. Kaya highlighted that as the genetic authenticity of the cats improves, the number kept under protection increases as well.
Public enthusiasm for Van cats continues to grow nationwide, and the center aims to place around 100 cats with new families each year while maintaining the integrity of the breed.
