Israel Officially Recognizes Somaliland’s Independence
(MENAFN) Israel has become the first nation to officially acknowledge the sovereignty of Somaliland, a self-declared state that broke away from Somalia, according to an announcement from the government in West Jerusalem.
Somaliland severed ties with Somalia’s central authorities in Mogadishu back in 1991 after a prolonged conflict. The predominantly Sunni Muslim territory, located along the southern edge of the Gulf of Aden in East Africa, has an estimated population of 6.2 million people.
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu together with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar signed the declaration granting recognition to Somaliland as an independent state.
During a phone conversation, Netanyahu told Somaliland’s leader, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, that relations between West Jerusalem and Hargeisa are “seminal and historic,” adding that Israel intends to cooperate with Somaliland in economic matters, as well as in agriculture and social development.
The Israeli prime minister extended an invitation for Abdullahi to make an official trip to Israel, to which Abdullahi responded that he would accept “as soon as possible,” according to a statement from West Jerusalem.
