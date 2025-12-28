403
Poland’s PM denounces Russian attacks on Kyiv
(MENAFN) Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned a recent Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv on Saturday, describing the assault as a blatant violation of diplomatic norms and emphasizing the urgent need for stronger regional defenses.
“Contrary to President Trump’s expectations and despite Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s willingness to make concessions, Russia has once again brutally attacked residential areas of Kyiv,” Tusk said on social media, hours after Ukrainian officials reported that at least two civilians were killed in the bombardment.
The attack targeted both energy infrastructure and residential areas, even as Ukrainian air defenses intercepted more than 500 airborne threats, highlighting continued Russian escalation in the conflict.
In response, Polish authorities are accelerating defensive measures along the country’s eastern border. Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that Warsaw plans to deploy a new anti-drone fortification system, forming part of a broader €2 billion (over $2.3 billion) investment. The system will include drone-jamming technology, machine guns, and missiles, aimed at countering unmanned aerial threats and protecting border regions adjacent to Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
The anti-drone infrastructure is expected to be operational within six months, with full completion projected within two years. Funding is expected to come primarily from the European Union’s new SAFE defense program, supplemented by Poland’s national budget.
This initiative builds on Poland’s long-term “Eastern Shield” defense program and responds to growing concerns over hybrid threats and spillover effects from the war in Ukraine. Earlier in 2025, Russian drones briefly entered Polish airspace, prompting responses from both Polish and NATO fighter jets.
