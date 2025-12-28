403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CoinJar Enters the U.S., Bringing AI-Enabled Tools to a Regulated Crypto Exchange
(MENAFN- ARDWATALAB) New York, December 18, 2025 CoinJar, one of the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced its expansion into the United States, building on its established operations in Australia, the U.K. and Ireland, and marking a significant milestone in the company’s global growth.
The U.S. launch sees CoinJar operate within applicable federal and state regulatory frameworks, reflecting the company’s longstanding emphasis on compliance across its markets. As part of its U.S. expansion, CoinJar will i troduce CoinJar AI, an assistant integrated directly into its exchange platform that allows users to query portfolio information and market activity.
The rollout reflects the growing interest across the digital asset sector in embedding AI-driven tools within regulated trading environments, as well as CoinJa’’s confidence in the evolving U.S. compliance landscape.
CoinJar is among a small number of exchanges entering the U.S. with AI-enabled portfolio and market tools already built into its core platform, highlighting how exchanges are beginning to differentiate beyond basic trading functionality.
“The U.S. market has reached a point where we can plan and build with greater confid” ce,” said Asher Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinJar. “That applies not only to market access, but to the kinds of tools we can responsibly deploy for users. CoinJar AI shows what becomes possible when regulation and technology move forward ’ogether. It’s no ’oincidence we’re launching this capability first in the U.S., where oversight is evolving in a way that supports innovation while maintaining strong consu”er protections.”
The company said CoinJar AI is integrated directly into the platform, rather than functioning as a standalone or experimental feature. The assistant operates within a controlled, compliant environment, with privacy and data security embedded into its design.
Founded in 2013, as a globally established centralised exchange, CoinJar is known for its transparent approach and emphasis on compliance. The company serves more than 800,000 customers in Australia and the U.K., where it is registered with AUSTRAC and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), respectively.
With its U.S. launch, CoinJar brings its regulated infrastructure and user-focused product design to American crypto investors navigating a rapidly maturing digital asset market.
About CoinJar
Founded in 2013, CoinJar is one of the longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges globally, with more than 12 years of operation. The company has served over 800,000 customers and processed billions of dollars in transactions across a carefully curated range of 60+ cryptocurrencies.
The company is registered with AUSTRAC in Australia, holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from the Central Bank of Ireland, and is regulated at both a federal and state level in the United States. In the UK, CoinJar is registered by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Cryptoasset Exchange Provider and Custodian Wallet Provider in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017, as amended (Firm Reference No. 928767). CoinJar Europe continues to progress toward MiCAR authorisation. Its activities are supported by a mature compliance framework, strong custody architecture and strict AML and CTF processes
The U.S. launch sees CoinJar operate within applicable federal and state regulatory frameworks, reflecting the company’s longstanding emphasis on compliance across its markets. As part of its U.S. expansion, CoinJar will i troduce CoinJar AI, an assistant integrated directly into its exchange platform that allows users to query portfolio information and market activity.
The rollout reflects the growing interest across the digital asset sector in embedding AI-driven tools within regulated trading environments, as well as CoinJa’’s confidence in the evolving U.S. compliance landscape.
CoinJar is among a small number of exchanges entering the U.S. with AI-enabled portfolio and market tools already built into its core platform, highlighting how exchanges are beginning to differentiate beyond basic trading functionality.
“The U.S. market has reached a point where we can plan and build with greater confid” ce,” said Asher Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinJar. “That applies not only to market access, but to the kinds of tools we can responsibly deploy for users. CoinJar AI shows what becomes possible when regulation and technology move forward ’ogether. It’s no ’oincidence we’re launching this capability first in the U.S., where oversight is evolving in a way that supports innovation while maintaining strong consu”er protections.”
The company said CoinJar AI is integrated directly into the platform, rather than functioning as a standalone or experimental feature. The assistant operates within a controlled, compliant environment, with privacy and data security embedded into its design.
Founded in 2013, as a globally established centralised exchange, CoinJar is known for its transparent approach and emphasis on compliance. The company serves more than 800,000 customers in Australia and the U.K., where it is registered with AUSTRAC and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), respectively.
With its U.S. launch, CoinJar brings its regulated infrastructure and user-focused product design to American crypto investors navigating a rapidly maturing digital asset market.
About CoinJar
Founded in 2013, CoinJar is one of the longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges globally, with more than 12 years of operation. The company has served over 800,000 customers and processed billions of dollars in transactions across a carefully curated range of 60+ cryptocurrencies.
The company is registered with AUSTRAC in Australia, holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from the Central Bank of Ireland, and is regulated at both a federal and state level in the United States. In the UK, CoinJar is registered by the Financial Conduct Authority as a Cryptoasset Exchange Provider and Custodian Wallet Provider in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017, as amended (Firm Reference No. 928767). CoinJar Europe continues to progress toward MiCAR authorisation. Its activities are supported by a mature compliance framework, strong custody architecture and strict AML and CTF processes
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment