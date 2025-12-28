403
Activists plasters “wanted” posters of Netanyahu throughout London
(MENAFN) Posters labeling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “Wanted” have appeared across London in a coordinated protest by activists seeking to draw attention to his alleged responsibility for war crimes and genocide of Gaza. The images have been displayed on public buses, along major streets, and near prominent landmarks, making the campaign highly visible.
The action, organized by pro-Palestinian groups, features photographs of Netanyahu accompanied by references to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024. The warrant accuses him of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza since October 2023, according to reports.
The protest comes amid continued outrage over the scale of destruction in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 71,000 Palestinians over a two-year period, the majority of them women and children. Although a ceasefire formally began on Oct. 10, military strikes have not fully ceased.
Conditions inside the enclave also remain dire. Reports indicate that agreed levels of humanitarian assistance—including food, medical aid, essential supplies, and mobile housing—have not been delivered as promised, leaving living standards largely unchanged despite the ceasefire.
