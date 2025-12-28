403
EU expresses support to Somalia’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) The European Union has reaffirmed its position in support of Somalia’s unity, emphasizing that preserving the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is “key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.” The statement came Saturday, one day after Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, according to official statements.
In its response, the bloc said it “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” noting that this stance is consistent with Somalia’s constitution as well as the foundational principles of the African Union and the United Nations.
The EU also stressed the need for a political solution, saying it “encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences,” according to the statement.
