6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 struck waters off eastern Taiwan late Saturday night at 11:05 p.m. local time, causing widespread shaking across the island and alarming residents in multiple regions.
Seismic monitoring data indicated that the tremor originated deep underground, at an estimated depth of roughly 67 to 73 kilometers, which allowed the shockwaves to be felt across northern and eastern parts of Taiwan. Authorities reported that shaking was more intense in areas closer to the epicenter, particularly off the coast of Yilan County.
According to officials from Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring authorities, the quake was internally assessed at a magnitude of 7.0, placing it among the most powerful earthquakes to affect the island in recent decades. Officials warned that aftershocks remain a concern and said tremors of 5.5 magnitude or higher cannot be ruled out over the coming week, with northern Taiwan considered the most vulnerable.
Initial assessments found no reports of major casualties. However, residents were advised to remain alert and adhere to safety guidelines as aftershocks continued to ripple through the region.
Major industries also took precautionary action. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced that it evacuated a limited number of facilities after the quake met internal safety thresholds, emphasizing that the move was preventative.
Structural damage was reported in several locations. Portions of the ceiling at Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport collapsed, according to reports, while social media users across the island shared images and accounts of minor damage inside homes. Power outages were confirmed in Yilan’s Nan’ao Township, and officials began inspections to evaluate infrastructure safety and ongoing seismic risks.
Nuclear safety authorities said inspections were carried out immediately following the earthquake and confirmed that Nuclear Power Plants No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 were operating normally, with no irregularities detected.
Public transportation was also affected. Rail services experienced temporary disruptions, with Kaohsiung’s rapid transit and light rail systems suspended for safety checks. In Taipei, metro trains continued running but at reduced speeds while inspections were conducted.
