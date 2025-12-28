403
Somalia Blasts Israel's Somaliland Move as Breach of International Law
(MENAFN) Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unprecedented recognition of Somaliland as a direct violation of international law, escalating tensions over the disputed territory.
In a strongly worded statement posted Saturday on X, Mohamud declared that Netanyahu's action represents unlawful interference in sovereign affairs.
"The illegal aggression of PM Netanyahu in recognising a part of Somalia's Northern region is against international law," Mohamud wrote on US social media platform X.
The president added: "Meddling with Somalia's internal affairs is contrary to established legal & diplomatic rules. Somalia & its people are one: inseparable by division from a far."
Israel made history Friday by becoming the first nation globally to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent sovereign state—a move that immediately triggered international backlash from Türkiye, multiple African nations, and Middle Eastern governments.
The breakaway region has functioned independently since its 1991 separation from Somalia, maintaining its own administrative structures, political systems, and security apparatus. Yet despite three decades of self-governance, Somaliland has failed to secure diplomatic recognition from any country until Netanyahu's announcement.
Mogadishu maintains an uncompromising position: Somaliland remains an inseparable component of Somalia's territory. The central government views any nation engaging directly with the region as committing a hostile act against Somalia's territorial integrity and national unity, though it exercises no practical authority over the area.
