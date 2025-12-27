The Injunction Filed By Gaby Carrizo To Stop The Seizure Of Assets Was Assigned To María Eugenia López, With Whom He Allegedly Has Ties

The Injunction Filed By Gaby Carrizo To Stop The Seizure Of Assets Was Assigned To María Eugenia López, With Whom He Allegedly Has Ties -
It should be noted that on October 22, 2025, the Comptroller's Office issued a seizure order that includes properties, bank accounts, deposits, credit cards, cars, and safe deposit boxes. In this regard,“the seized sums, as well as the vehicles, must remain under the orders of the Comptroller's Office.” Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that there are two ongoing cases against the former vice president in the Public Prosecutor's Office.
Connections
Assigning this action to López raises alarms, given that alleged links between the two have been pointed out in the past. Judge María Eugenia López is linked to Carrizo through his mother Lydia Jaén de Carrizo's family and through his wife Julieta Spiegel's family. He is also linked through Mónica Anguizola Mariño, the wife of his brother José Guillermo Carrizo. López is married to José Agustín Luna Jiménez, who is linked to the Jaén family and the mother of Vice President Carrizo.
The Chiari Jaén family is also related to the Spiegel family, to which Vice President Carrizo's wife belongs. The connection also extends to the Anguizola family. Judge López is also related to the Anguizola family through her mother, Mélida Arias Anguizola. This leads to López's third connection with the family of Vice President Carrizo's brother. The presiding magistrate has been involved in multiple scandals during her terms at the head of the country's highest court. The Court is expected to elect a new president, which would inject credibility and a breath of fresh air into this important judicial structure.
