DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Artisans' Bank Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Artisans' Bank. Artisans' Bank learned of a data breach on or about October 28, 2025.

About Artisans' Bank

Artisans' Bank is a Delaware-based community bank offering personal and business banking services.

What happened?

Around October 28, 2025, Artisans' Bank was notified that Marquis Software Solutions, one of its third-party vendors, suffered a security breach. Marquis's investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party may have accessed or obtained sensitive customer data starting as early as August 14, 2025. This data may include personal information such as names, addresses, and Social Security numbers. Approximately 32,344 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Artisans' Bank, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Artisans' Bank data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, ERISA violations in employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

