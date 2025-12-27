Gaza Municipalities Warn Of Health Risks Amid Fuel Shortages

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 27 (Petra) – The Union of Municipalities in the Gaza Strip warned of the risks of epidemics and worsening health conditions in the territory, as the Israeli occupation continues to prevent sufficient fuel from entering to operate vital facilities.In a statement on Saturday, the union said that municipalities in the strip are facing a severe fuel crisis that has directly affected the provision of basic services to citizens, particularly during emergencies and with the onset of winter. The shortage has disrupted water and sewage pumps, raising the risk of epidemics and deteriorating public health.The union warned that the ongoing crisis could have serious environmental and health consequences, noting that the accumulation of waste and the inability to remove it exacerbate environmental threats, while the remaining equipment struggles to clear debris and open roads, hindering emergency response.It added that humanitarian and service conditions are likely to deteriorate further with upcoming weather disturbances and heavy rainfall, highlighting the urgent need to open crossings and supply adequate fuel to ensure the continuation of essential humanitarian and health services.