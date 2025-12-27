MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Trade, Clean Energy and Technology Are Areas With Great Potential Between Costa Rica and China for the Next Decade appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

With record-high trade and multiple areas of collaboration in technology, infrastructure and sustainability, the relationship between Costa Rica and China has areas with great potential to develop for the next decade.

Just to give an example, in 2024 a historic record was set in bilateral trade. Between January and November of last year, trade between the two countries grew by 31% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching $6.8 billion, an unprecedented figure since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2007, according to the Chinese embassy.

However, it is also true that a dispute with the government of Rodrigo Chaves regarding 5G Internet technology and the participation of Chinese companies in the bidding processes, can tarnish relations and derail investments, as noted by Wang Xiaoyao, ambassador of that country in our country.

To this, it should be added that the government of Costa Rica is preparing a lawsuit for $177 million against the company CHEC for the expansion of route 32. In this case, the company is accused of alleged delays in construction. The company of Asian origin also claims a similar amount from the State for the increase in the price of the work.

“We have had very healthy diplomatic relations with Costa Rica for 17 years, including in the area of ​​technology, but recently, with regard to the 5G issue, everything has been halted (...) I get the impression that Costa Rica does not want to have scientific and technological cooperation with China, since in recent years we have not held the joint commission to establish the key sectors for the next phase of cooperation,” said the ambassador.

The diplomat is referring to the government's decision to ban Chinese technology in the 5G competition, because that country has not signed the Budapest Agreement, which, in practice, favors the interests of the United States.

Over the past three decades, China has become one of the most dynamic economies in the world, standing out in technology, infrastructure and innovation. This positions it as a key strategic partner for Costa Rica, which seeks to promote trade, develop transport infrastructure, telecommunications and renewable energy, and promote a greater flow of visitors through joint tourism promotion agreements.

On the other hand, joint development in areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and telecommunications could be transformative for both nations.

Costa Rican experts also highlight the opportunities offered by this association. Tomás de Camino Beck, director of the CENFOTEC School of Intelligent Systems, highlighted the need to seek allies that allow the development of technology in a free and unrestricted manner.“China is a better ally to advance in areas such as telecommunications, robotics and artificial intelligence. These are much more open technologies than those of the United States or Europe,” said the expert.

In this regard, the Chinese ambassador emphasized the importance of maintaining a fair business environment and stressed that technological development should not be monopolized by a single power.“The Chinese people believe in advanced technology that benefits everyone, not just a particular nation,” she said.

Costa Rica and China also share common goals on sustainability and climate change issues. Joint initiatives in environmental conservation and renewable energy could further strengthen this relationship.

It should be remembered that Costa Rica was the first Central American country to establish diplomatic relations with China in the 21st century, in addition to signing a Free Trade Agreement and a strategic partnership.

This regional leadership is consolidated by its participation in multilateral events, such as the upcoming China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum, which will be held in China next year.

“Chinese citizens know very little about our country and we have almost no budget to promote ourselves. The first step we are taking is to change the requirements so that they can obtain tourist and investment visas without major obstacles, thus seeking to gradually get to know us,” said Alfredo Ortuño, Costa Rica's ambassador to China.

The post Trade, Clean Energy and Technology Are Areas With Great Potential Between Costa Rica and China for the Next Decade appeared first on The Costa Rica News.