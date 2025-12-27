Developing Economies To Lead RWA Tokenization Boom In 2026: Crypto Expert

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Tokenized Real-World Assets

The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) is projected to experience substantial growth through 2026, fueled primarily by the adoption of blockchain-based asset management in emerging economies. Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at crypto exchange Bitfinex, highlighted that tokenization offers a solution to traditional financial friction in these regions, enabling more efficient capital formation and circumventing legacy financial infrastructure.

Knutson explained that tokenizing tangible and traditional assets on blockchain networks not only facilitates onchain capital flow but also accelerates financial inclusion by allowing fractional ownership. This democratizes access to investment opportunities that previously were limited to institutional or high-net-worth investors. He emphasized that companies unable to secure traditional financing can benefit significantly from this innovation, especially through fixed-income instruments such as US Treasuries and money market funds, which are among the most commonly tokenized assets in developed economies. Conversely, real estate and commodities are prevalent tokenization use cases in developing markets.

The total value of tokenized real-world assets-excluding stablecoins-is expected to rise to several trillion dollars within the next decade. However, Knutson cautions that widespread adoption hinges on major issuers transitioning from pilot projects to full-scale, commercial offerings. These large-scale developments could accelerate the growth trajectory, fundamentally transforming how assets are managed and traded.

The total value of tokenized real-world assets, excluding stablecoins. Source: RWA

Challenges on the Horizon

Despite the promising outlook, several hurdles remain before RWA tokenization becomes mainstream. Legal enforceability of smart contracts, ensuring ample liquidity for seamless settlement without slippage, and establishing robust investor protection frameworks are critical issues that must be addressed. Additionally, creating interoperability standards across different blockchain platforms remains a significant challenge, limiting the fluid transfer of tokenized assets across ecosystems.

Knutson stressed that differences in token standards and the contrasting architectures of permissioned versus permissionless blockchains complicate issuer efforts. To unlock the full potential of onchain assets, issuers need to develop products that are interoperable and usable as collateral within decentralized finance protocols.

As the industry navigates these hurdles, the growth of tokenized RWAs signals a transformative shift in financial infrastructure, promising broader access, efficiency, and innovation across global markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.