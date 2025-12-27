Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Naftogaz Facilities, Damage Reported


2025-12-27 03:11:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Naftogaz Group press service stated this on its website.

"Russians once again attacked gas and energy infrastructure. They struck production facilities and Naftogaz CHP plants with Shahed drones," the statement said.

According to Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz, "It is clear that these attacks are synchronized with the cold snap - the enemy is trying to take advantage of the frost and peak loads to disrupt the system."

"Emergency crews, technical services, and all relevant units are working in enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore the facilities," Koretskyi added. Naftogaz Group is operating according to approved safety protocols. The priority is the safety of people and the stability of the gas system.

Read also: Number of Russian attack victims in Kyiv climbs to 32, one person killed

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that on December 27, Russians launched nearly 500 drones and about 40 missiles, including Kinzhal missiles. The main targets were Kyiv's energy and civilian infrastructure.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay

UkrinForm

