Russia Extends Ban On Gasoline, Diesel Exports Until March

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Dec. 27 (Petra) – The Russian government announced on Saturday that it has extended the ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products until March, in a move aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market.The Russian government said in a statement that the decision to extend the ban applies to all exporters, including producers, with restrictions on shipments of gasoline abroad remaining in place, including exports of diesel, marine fuel and other types of gas oil to non-producing countries until the same date.