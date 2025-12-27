403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Extends Ban On Gasoline, Diesel Exports Until March
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, Dec. 27 (Petra) – The Russian government announced on Saturday that it has extended the ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products until March, in a move aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market.
The Russian government said in a statement that the decision to extend the ban applies to all exporters, including producers, with restrictions on shipments of gasoline abroad remaining in place, including exports of diesel, marine fuel and other types of gas oil to non-producing countries until the same date.
Moscow, Dec. 27 (Petra) – The Russian government announced on Saturday that it has extended the ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products until March, in a move aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market.
The Russian government said in a statement that the decision to extend the ban applies to all exporters, including producers, with restrictions on shipments of gasoline abroad remaining in place, including exports of diesel, marine fuel and other types of gas oil to non-producing countries until the same date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment