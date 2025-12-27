403
Germany Says Not to Participate in Gaza Stabilization Forces
(MENAFN) Germany has definitively ruled out contributing troops to the proposed international stabilization mission in Gaza under the ceasefire framework established two months prior, Berlin announced Friday.
"We will not be participating in the stabilization forces in the foreseeable future," Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed to a German news agency in Berlin.
When pressed on whether Germany might contribute through training or organizational support, he clarified: "At this point in time, none of us expects to participate in the international stabilization mission."
Wadephul indicated, however, that his country stands ready to assume a constructive position within structures outlined in the UN Security Council resolution, such as a peace council. He noted Berlin has yet to receive formal invitation to join the council.
Urges rapid start of second phase of peace process
The minister emphasized that with preliminary discussions among potential troop contributors underway, a comprehensive political framework has become essential, encompassing a security infrastructure delivered by stabilization forces and Palestinian security personnel.
"It would be important to be able to start all this very soon. We must not allow the current division of Gaza into a part controlled by the Israeli army and a part increasingly controlled by Hamas to become permanent," he said.
The German government continues delivering substantial humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and has signaled its commitment to assume a pivotal role in reconstruction efforts.
Lengthy peace process
Wadephul advocated for patience in executing the peace strategy that encompasses phased Israeli military withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza rehabilitation.
"Even if we wish for this to be over tomorrow, we must prepare ourselves for the fact that this will remain a lengthy process. At present, we are still a long way from being able to begin the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip," he said.
Despite ongoing challenges, the foreign minister expressed optimism that the international reconstruction conference organized by Egypt alongside Germany and partner nations could convene at the beginning of next year.
"But of course we expect the neighboring countries in the Gulf region in particular, some of which have the necessary financial resources, to get involved," he said.
Increased humanitarian supplies currently reach the Gaza Strip—"but not enough," the minister lamented.
"Overall, however, the situation is not satisfactory," as internationally recognized aid organizations, including those supported by Germany, urgently need access to Gaza, he said.
Criticism of new Israeli settlement plans for the West Bank
The minister additionally condemned Israel's declaration to authorize 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Germany opposes recognition of additional settlement outposts. Israel's long-term security interests align with a two-state solution, Wadephul argued, noting that "the expansion of settlements threatens to make this prospect impossible."
