Turkey slams Israel over Somaliland recognition
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Director, Burhanettin Duran, on Friday condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, calling the decision “a clear violation of international law.”
Speaking on US social media platform X, Duran said the move constituted “interference in Somalia’s internal affairs” and targeted the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He warned that it “further destabilizes the fragile balance in the region.”
Duran also described the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as having a history of “genocide and occupation,” adding that this latest action undermines efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. He called on the international community to take a united stance against such initiatives that risk escalating tensions and security threats in the region.
Reaffirming Ankara’s support for Somalia, Duran stated: “Türkiye will continue to strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fraternal country Somalia.”
The announcement follows Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, a region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never gained international recognition. Somaliland functions as a de facto independent administrative and security entity, while the Somali government continues to assert that it is an inseparable part of the country, viewing any external recognition or direct engagement as a violation of its sovereignty and national unity.
