Israeli Air Raids Target Eastern, Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli military aircraft conducted multiple aerial attacks on Friday, focusing on locations in eastern and southern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanese official outlets. The bombardments added to ongoing tensions along the border despite an existing ceasefire.
According to a news agency, Israeli fighter planes hit the outskirts of Hermel in the country’s eastern region. The same report stated that additional strikes targeted the southern towns of Bouslaiya and Jbaa, causing concern among local residents.
In an official announcement, the Israeli army said the assaults were aimed at sites it identified as Hezbollah facilities. These allegedly included structures, training and qualification compound grounds, along with weapons storage areas across several Lebanese locations.
There was no immediate response from the Lebanese group Hezbollah regarding the reported strikes, leaving the claims unanswered at the time of publication.
Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024, following more than a year of cross-border hostilities linked to the war in Gaza. During that period, over 4,000 people lost their lives, while approximately 17,000 others sustained injuries.
As part of the truce agreement, Israeli troops were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January. However, the pullout has remained incomplete, with Israeli forces continuing to hold positions at five military outposts along the border.
