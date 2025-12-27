Why Is Powerbank Stock Drawing Investor Attention Today?



PowerBank Corp. (SUUN) announced on Friday that the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite is now operational, providing early proof of concept for a new generation of space-based computing and blockchain infrastructure.

DeStarlink, developed by Smartlink AI (Orbit AI), was launched on December 10. PowerBank provides solar energy and thermal control technologies via Orbit AI, supporting its expansion into digital assets, data centers, and high-growth AI infrastructure.

Genesis-1 Mission

The satellite generates solar power as it orbits Earth. This initial deployment validates the technical architecture for future satellites and sets the stage for rapid expansion of the constellation.

With Genesis-1 operational, Orbit AI plans to add 5-8 satellites in 2026, followed by full constellation deployment between 2027 and 2028. The network will eventually provide sovereign connectivity and large-scale in-orbit data processing with PowerBank remaining a key partner.

Following the update, PowerBank stock traded over 2% higher on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume levels.

Strategic Position In Orbital Infrastructure

SUUN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The collaboration includes advanced solar energy systems and adaptive thermal controls, essential for sustaining larger satellite networks. PowerBank's engagement positions it within a $700 billion orbital infrastructure market.

PowerBank's focus on the solar-powered“Execution Layer” enables continuous AI computation and blockchain verification without reliance on terrestrial grids.

"The successful deployment of Genesis-1 validates a vision we announced just weeks ago-that solar-powered infrastructure can extend beyond Earth's surface to power the next generation of computing.”

-Richard Lu, CEO, PowerBank

SUUN stock has declined by over 2% year-to-date.

