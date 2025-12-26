Winter Storm Disrupts 5,000 Flights In US

Nearly 5,000 flights were disrupted in the US due to winter storm warnings. The flight tracking website FlightAware reported that US airlines cancelled and delayed thousands of flights during the peak travel season yesterday due to warnings of a severe winter storm. The website reported 1,139 cancellations and 3,808 delays due to the winter storm warnings.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings yesterday, saying they would cause hazardous travel conditions in the Great Lakes region, extending to the North Mid-Atlantic and Southern New England, from Friday until Saturday morning.