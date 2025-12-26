Houston Drivers Face Record-High Auto Insurance Costs Baxter Insurance Agency Partners With Progressive To Offer New Savings With AI-Powered Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



HOUSTON, TX - December 26, 2025 - As Houston drivers grapple with a 38% surge in auto insurance premiums over the past two years, Baxter Insurance Agency is leveraging technology to combat rising costs. The agency today announced a new initiative in partnership with Progressive, the nation's second-largest auto insurer, to provide residents with access to advanced tools and personalized discounts designed to make insurance more affordable.

Facing a crisis of affordability in Houston's auto insurance market, where average annual premiums have soared to $3,191, Baxter Insurance Agency is launching a new program with Progressive. This initiative utilizes AI-powered tools like the Snapshot program to offer usage-based insurance, providing significant savings for safe drivers and directly addressing the 38% rate increase that has strained local household budgets.

"The data is clear: Houston drivers are feeling the squeeze of rapidly increasing insurance premiums. Our mission is to provide relief by empowering our clients with the latest technology. By partnering with a forward-thinking company like Progressive, we can offer personalized rates based on actual driving behavior, not just demographics. This is a game-changer for responsible drivers who deserve to pay less." - Keith Bxter, Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc.

A recent analysis of insurance rates shows the average annual cost of car insurance in Houston has climbed to $3,191, which is $560 higher than the Texas state average and $678 more than the national average. This dramatic increase is driven by a combination of factors, including rising vehicle repair costs, supply chain disruptions, and an increase in severe weather events. In response to this growing financial burden on Houston families, Baxter Insurance Agency is expanding its use of Progressive's innovative technologies, such as the Snapshot program, a usage-based insurance tool that rewards safe driving habits with significant discounts.

Progressive has demonstrated strong growth and stability, with an 11% increase in policies in force and a 14% rise in net premiums earned in November 2025. This financial strength allows them to invest heavily in the AI and telematics solutions that are reshaping the insurance landscape. The industry is seeing a major shift towards AI-driven underwriting and claims processing, with 67% of carriers now testing AI solutions to improve efficiency and accuracy.

About Baxter Insurance Agency

Baxter Insurance Agency is a leading independent insurance agency based in Houston, Texas. Committed to providing affordable and personalized insurance solutions, the agency partners with top-rated carriers like Progressive to offer a wide range of products, including auto, home, and commercial insurance. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, Baxter Insurance Agency helps individuals and families protect what matters most while saving money.