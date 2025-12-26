Numetrica Is Empowering Businesses To Become Audit-Ready With Dext Integration

MENAFN - GetNews) Numetrica, an Ottawa-based cloud accounting and advisory firm, has integrated Dext to help Canadian businesses maintain audit-ready financial records. Led by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, Numetrica combines automation with professional oversight to improve compliance and financial clarity.







Numetrica has announced a new Dext integration designed to help businesses stay audit-ready year-round by automating the capture and organization of financial documents. The integration supports faster bookkeeping, cleaner records, and improved compliance for growing Canadian companies. It automates receipt capture, invoice processing, and data syncing with platforms like QuickBooks Online and Xero, reducing manual errors and improving CRA audit preparedness.

How the Dext Integration Works

Dext automatically captures and processes receipts, supplier invoices, and bank and credit card transactions. Documents are extracted, categorized, and synced directly into cloud accounting platforms such as QuickBooks Online and Xero, ensuring accurate and accessible records with minimal manual input.

Why Audit-Ready Accounting Matters

Audit readiness means financial records are complete, well-organized, easily verifiable, and consistent with CRA requirements. By reducing manual handling and missing documentation, the Dext integration helps businesses prepare for CRA audits, reviews, and due diligence requests with less stress and disruption.

Leadership Perspective

“Audit readiness shouldn't start when an audit notice arrives,” said Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, Founder and CEO of Numetrica.“By integrating Dext into our accounting workflows, we help clients stay continuously prepared while freeing them from administrative work.”

Services Enhanced by This Integration

The Dext integration strengthens Numetrica's broader service offering, including cloud bookkeeping, CRA audit support, corporate tax planning, payroll and compliance, and advisory and virtual CFO services.

About Numetrica

Numetrica is a cloud-first accounting and business advisory firm based in Ottawa, Ontario, serving small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. The firm focuses on automation, compliance, and proactive financial guidance to help clients scale with confidence.

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: +1 613-903-5988