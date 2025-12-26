403
Azul's 40% Plunge Exposes The Dilution Shock Behind Its Chapter 11 Plan
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Azul's shares cratered more than 40% on Friday after investors priced in what the airline's court-supervised restructuring really means: an ownership reset so extreme that existing shareholders may end up with only a small slice of the rebuilt company.
The selloff coincided with the stock's shift to AZUL54, a B3 format that bundles 10,000 shares into one standard lot.
Around 12:40 p.m., the screen price was near R$2,180 ($404) per lot, implying roughly R$0.218 ($0.040) per share. The mechanics created confusion. The driver was dilution.
Under its U.S. Chapter 11 plan, Azul is converting a large portion of offshore senior notes into equity and raising capital through new shares.
To execute that swap, the company is set to issue a staggering volume: about 723.9 billion new common shares at R$0.00013527 ($0.00003) each and about 723.9 billion preferred shares at R$0.01014509 ($0.0019) each.
Azul Debt Deal Puts Equity at Risk
The package has been described as roughly R$7.44 billion ($1.38 billion). At those conversion prices, some market estimates suggest creditors could end up with most of the equity, leaving legacy holders heavily diluted.
The restructuring is also reshaping fleet plans. Azul and Embraer renegotiated a firm order for E195-E2 jets, cutting the commitment from 51 to 25 aircraft. It is consistent with balance-sheet triage: fewer deliveries, fewer fixed obligations, more room to operate.
Next milestones come quickly. Communications around the deal have pointed to board steps around January 6, 2026, with trading in newly issued preferred shares indicated from January 8.
Then, on January 12, shareholders are scheduled to vote on eliminating preferred shares and moving to an all-common structure. A proposal would convert each preferred share into 75 common shares.
The lesson is blunt. Restructurings can save companies without saving shareholders. In the end, hard numbers-not comforting narratives-decide who owns what.
