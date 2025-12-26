MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Authority Engine Launches AI Ads Engine, Delivering 37% Click-Through Rates and $0.06 Cost Per Action Through Autonomous Campaign Optimization

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - Authority Engine, the category-defining firm behind AI Authority Engineering, announces the launch of its AI Ads Engine, an autonomous advertising system that adapts campaigns in real time to maximize conversion potential while reducing costs. The platform represents the third core component of Authority Engine's AI Authority Infrastructure, joining AEO Dominance and Market Authority systems to position brands as the trusted answer across AI-driven search platforms.







The AI Ads Engine has demonstrated performance metrics that significantly exceed traditional industry benchmarks. Early partner campaigns achieved a 37.41% click-through rate on brand campaigns and a $0.06 cost per action, with some campaigns reaching CTRs between 29-37% and cost-per-click rates as low as $0.04-$0.10. Partner brands have experienced over 20,000% increases in visibility and engagement within 90 days of deployment.

The system operates through continuous optimization, refining creative elements, targeting parameters, and placement strategies based on real-time audience behavior data. Unlike traditional advertising platforms that require manual adjustment and oversight, the AI Ads Engine functions autonomously to identify conversion opportunities and eliminate wasted spend.

"Authority Engine built this system to prove that advertising infrastructure can operate with the same precision we apply to AEO and Market Authority," said Patrick McAvoy, Founder and CEO of Authority Engine. "The AI Ads Engine doesn't just run campaigns. It engineers the conditions where audiences convert before they click. We're seeing brands achieve visibility and cost efficiency that traditional advertising models can't match because we treat this as infrastructure, not media buying."

The AI Ads Engine integrates with Authority Engine's existing AEO Dominance and Market Authority systems to create a unified approach to brand positioning. While AEO Dominance optimizes content for AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google SGE, and Siri, and Market Authority builds credibility architecture through strategic PR and thought leadership, the AI Ads Engine activates paid channels to amplify reach and accelerate market penetration.

The platform addresses a structural problem in digital advertising: the gap between visibility and conversion. Traditional advertising generates impressions without building the underlying authority that drives decision-making. Authority Engine's approach combines paid visibility with credibility signals, creating campaigns that perform because they're backed by systematic authority building across multiple channels.

Authority Engine specializes in serving growth-focused companies with 51-1,000 employees operating in competitive B2B markets. The firm's AI Authority Infrastructure is designed for businesses where expertise alone doesn't win and where leadership teams recognize that authority compounds while attention fades.

The AI Ads Engine launch follows Authority Engine's establishment as the pioneering firm in Answer Engine Optimization and its development of Market Authority systems that position executives and brands as category authorities. The three-pillar infrastructure aims to make brands more visible, credible, and AI-recommended in their industries by treating authority as engineered infrastructure rather than creative output.

McAvoy, a Harvard Business School trained former Army combat veteran, founded Authority Engine after recognizing that traditional marketing approaches fail in AI-driven search environments. He has generated over $100 million in revenue across legal, SaaS, and service industries and led marketing organizations managing over $40 million in advertising spend. His military background informs Authority Engine's systematic approach to building market position through disciplined execution and strategic infrastructure.

The AI Ads Engine is available now to Authority Engine clients as part of the firm's integrated AI Authority Infrastructure. Companies interested in deploying the system can schedule a consultation to assess fit and review performance benchmarks relevant to their industry and competitive landscape.

About Authority Engine

Authority Engine is the category-defining firm behind AI Authority Engineering, a discipline that positions businesses and their leaders as the trusted answer across ChatGPT, Google SGE, Siri, and voice-driven search platforms. Founded by Patrick McAvoy, the firm serves growth-focused companies with 51-1,000 employees in competitive B2B markets. Authority Engine's AI Authority Infrastructure combines AEO Dominance, Market Authority, and the AI Ads Engine to create systematic, repeatable authority that compounds over time. Based in Oklahoma City, the firm operates on the principle that authority is infrastructure, not output, and that credibility scales through engineered systems rather than scattered campaigns.

