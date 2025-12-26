Micron Stock Triples In 2025 As AI Memory Demand Supercharges Growth: Retail Now Expects A Netflix-Like Super Rally



Data from Micron's latest first-quarter earnings show that the company had a record revenue and margin expansion.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) stock has more than tripled in 2025, rising over 240%, as investors view it as a key winner in AI infrastructure given the growing demand for high-performance memory and storage chips.

Micron offers a range of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products under its Micron and Crucial brands.

How Are Retail Investors Responding?

Micron stock traded over 1% higher in Friday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory while message volume changed to 'low' from 'high' levels in 24 hours.

MU's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said the company's earnings and conference call were highly positive and sees the stock rising to $300 very soon. In their view, Micron could follow a long, strong rally similar to Netflix in the past, possibly reaching $800 to $1000 by 2027.

Another user called Micron a 'momentum' stock.

A user said the current price pattern looks similar to that of late March to mid June 2024 and expects to stock to climb to $315.

Financial Performance

Data from Micron's latest first-quarter earnings show that the company had a record revenue and margin expansion in each of its business units during the quarter. Micron's cloud memory business brought in over $5.2 billion in revenue, with a profit margin of 66%.

The company said it invested $4.5 billion in capital expenditure during the quarter and still produced $3.9 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Micron's second-quarter (Q2) revenue outlook of $18.7 billion, plus or minus $400 million, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $8.42 per share, plus or minus $0.20, both are above the analysts' consensus estimates of $18.72 billion and $8.06, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Chip Demand Soaring

Memory chips that support massive AI workloads have become essential as generative models and cloud compute services scale. Micron's advanced memory products, such as its HBM3E modules that pack more capacity while drawing less power, have become highly sought after by data center operators, smartphone makers, and personal computer builders.

Earlier in December, the company said it would exit its Crucial consumer business to focus on memory and storage for artificial intelligence.

“The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer.

Analysts Confident About Micron

BofA analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock to 'Buy' on December 18 and lifted his price target to $300 from $250. He expects much higher earnings over the next few years because he believes the memory market will stay stronger for longer and Micron's finances are in good shape.

Raymond James followed suit, with analyst Melissa Fairbanks boosting the price target to $310 from $190 and keeping a 'Outperform' rating. She pointed to the company's strong results for the November quarter and guidance that topped expectations, helped by AI driving demand for higher-end memory while supply remains limited.

