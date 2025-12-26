Wayshot Launches The World's First AI Photography App With Real-Time Coaching And Creative Assistance, Redefining How People Take Photos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WayShot Super Camera released AI-powered photography coaching, helping anyone capture cinematic, Instagram-ready photos instantly.

Santa Clara, CA, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Romagic Labs added a manual edits feature to WayShot Super Camera, the world's first AI camera app to combine real-time photography coaching with voice-guided creative direction, automatic shot revamp, and now, user-led fine-tune in a single, seamless experience. Designed to eliminate photography's steep skill barrier, WayShot officially ushers in a new era of AI-powered photography coaching, empowering users to capture professional-quality photos without understanding angles, lighting, or editing.





Since releasing its intelligent photo revamp features a month ago, the app has climbed into the Top 50 photo and editing apps on the App Store in multiple countries, a signal that demand is growing for AI photography assistance.

Solving the Biggest Problem in Photography: Skill

From awkward poses and cluttered backgrounds to dim lighting and hours spent editing, photography has long demanded technical knowledge and creative coherence. WayShot was built to solve that exact problem.





Unlike traditional camera apps or post-processing tools, WayShot acts as an AI photographer, guiding users while they shoot and adjusting images instantly after capture. Giving ready to share photos without the extra effort, equipment, and time.





"WayShot isn't here to replace professional photographers or generate synthetic imagery," said Richard, WayShot's CEO. "We've built an intelligent photography assistant that empowers anyone to master composition, lighting, and framing in real time.

Our goal is simple: democratize the fundamentals of visual storytelling-removing the technical barriers and creative uncertainty that prevent people from capturing authentic, publication-ready moments."





WayShot First-Mover Features

For a closer look at how WayShot works, check out the WayShot demonstration video by Romangic Labs on YouTube.





1. AI Camera with Real-Time Photography Coaching

WayShot's intelligent camera provides real-time creative direction through both on-screen coaching and voice prompts. For the photographer, an on-screen dot-and-circle alignment grid appears to direct the perfect angle and composition. For the model, creative assistant“Wayla” provides voice guidance to offer pose tips like:





“Place your hand on your hip for a more relaxed pose.”

“Arch your back for better posture.” “Hold the cup and smile.”





This feature can transform anyone into an experienced photographer or effortlessly confident supermodel in an instant.

2. Intelligent Image Revamp



(caption: Intelligent Image Revamp, focused element: skin purification)





WayShot's AI photo editor runs a full post-production pass the moment a shot is captured, delivering studio-quality results in seconds without manual masking or layer work. Its intelligent revamp engine includes:

●Natural skin refinement that reduces blemishes and uneven tones while preserving realistic skin texture and pore detail.







●Background cleanup and object removal using content-aware reconstruction to fill in occluded areas and eliminate visual distractions.





● Cinematic color grading that adjusts tone, contrast, and color balance to create a cohesive, film-inspired look.





● Smart re-framing and perspective correction that leverages the rule of thirds, inferred focal length, and lens geometry to subtly correct skewed angles and improve composition.





● Expression and clarity enhancement that restores detail, sharpens locally blurred regions, and gently refines facial expressions for a more intentional final image.





Unlike many other one-tap“beauty” filters, WayShot's image revamp is designed to avoid over-processing, producing photographs that look refined and professional while still remaining true to the original shot.

3. Voice-Guided AI Assistant

WayShot's voice-based AI photography assistant talks users through posing, composition, and lighting in real time, functioning like a portable photography coach that's available 24/7.

Built for a Generation That Lives Online

WayShot was developed for Gen Z and young millennials, social-media natives who value authenticity but feel pressure to appear their best. It provides effortlessly radiant images without evident editing, whether capturing Christmas pictures, improving dating app profiles, photographing travel memories, or keeping up on Instagram and TikTok.

For secondary users like boyfriends and parents, the app eliminates embarrassment and uncertainty, making it easy to deliver photos that loved ones genuinely enjoy.

A New Standard for Photo Apps





WayShot introduces a new kind of camera-one that actively thinks, directs, and refines as you shoot, addressing mistakes before they ever make it into the frame. Built around an AI camera system that understands composition in real time, WayShot applies intelligent framing based on the golden ratio, offers live creative guidance for angle and positioning, and completes each capture with a one-tap intelligent revamp that perfects lighting, skin, and background. The result is a seamless capture-to-publish experience that delivers polished, studio-quality images the moment the shutter clicks.

With free access to all core AI features and optional premium filters, WayShot positions itself as both an accessible professional photography app and one of the best camera apps for iPhone.

Watch how WayShot guides your shooting in real time:









Availability

WayShot is available on iOS devices.

Download it on the App Store today.

About WayShot

WayShot envisions a future where ordinary moments become extraordinary memories. Built on advanced multimodal AI, WayShot understands composition like a seasoned photographer, thinks like a creative director, and retouches like a professional editor. By eliminating technical complexity and cognitive labor, WayShot enables anyone to take beautiful pictures, anywhere, any time.

Media Contact

Press Team - WayShot

Website:



TikTok: @wayshot_app

Email:...

CONTACT: Richard Wang...