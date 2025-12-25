Cyngn Partners With Chandler Automation To Expand Autonomous Vehicles Into Agriculture

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Cyngn partners with Chandler Automation and expands into agriculture

December 26, 2025 by David Edwards

Chandler Automation has joined the Cyngn dealer network and will begin offering Cyngn's autonomous DriveMod Tugger to food processors and packers in the agriculture sector.

Chandler Automation is a full-service partner in factory automation, specializing in optical sorting, inspection, robotic palletizing, and custom processing machinery.

Known for delivering tailored, high-performance systems, Chandler empowers food processors to reduce labor costs, boost efficiency, and stay competitive with the latest in automation technology.

With a commitment to integrity, service, and customer satisfaction, Chandler is the trusted guide from concept to commissioning.

Under this new partnership, Chandler Automation will offer the DriveMod Tugger, enabling food producers to automate high-frequency, repetitive material transport between upstream processing lines and downstream inspection, packaging, and palletizing systems.

The partnership builds on Cyngn's momentum expanding DriveMod deployments across multiple industries.

“Chandler Automation is deeply embedded in the food processing ecosystem, and their team is trusted across the agriculture sector,” said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.

“As food producers increase their investment in automation, the ability to autonomously move product between processing, inspection, and packaging lines becomes a meaningful opportunity to increase uptime and throughput. This partnership represents a strong extension of our work into a new industry vertical.”

“Many of our customers have modernized inspection and packaging but still rely on manual transport between stations,” said Sean Chandler, CEO of Chandler Automation.

“Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology gives us a solution that aligns with the continuous-flow operations our customers are designing.”