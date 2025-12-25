Municipality Ministry Hosts Inaugural National Forum On Public Cleanliness

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Cleanliness Department at the Ministry of Municipality organised the first National Forum on Public Cleanliness Thursday, under the slogan 'Towards a Clean, Smart and Sustainable City', with broad participation from government agencies, private sector partners, universities, academic institutions, and researchers.

The forum aims to highlight the role of innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and modern technologies in developing the public cleanliness sector and improving the efficiency and quality of services, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its environmental and human dimensions.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Public Cleanliness Department at the ministry, Muqbil Madhour al-Shammari, emphasised that promoting a culture of public cleanliness and establishing the concepts of sustainability are fundamental pillars for enhancing the quality of life in Qatari cities. He noted that the forum reflects the growing interest in cleanliness and sustainability issues, and that environmental development is one of the essential pillars of comprehensive development.

Al-Shammari explained that public cleanliness has become a national value and a shared societal behaviour, in which citizens, residents, and institutions across all sectors participate. He added that the ministry seeks to transform the concept of cleanliness from a service provided to a way of life and a daily culture, thereby enhancing Qatar's standing in regional and international indicators related to sustainability and quality of blade-->

He also highlighted the significant expansion of public cleanliness services over the past years, encompassing residential areas, roads, parks, and vital facilities. This expansion has included upgrading the fleet and equipment, improving the efficiency of field teams, and launching awareness campaigns to promote adherence to public cleanliness regulations. He further noted the qualitative leap in adopting smart solutions and digital transformation, including smart containers, source separation programmes, and electronic systems to enhance operational efficiency and service sustainability.

Effective partnerships

Al-Shammari reiterated the ministry's commitment to continuing the development of the public cleanliness system through high-quality projects and effective partnerships with various entities. He stressed the importance of leveraging innovation and artificial intelligence to solidify Qatar's position as a model for a clean, smart, and sustainable city, and to achieve a high quality of life for citizens and residents.

For his part, Director of Security and Logistics at Qatari Diar, Engineer Abdullah Ibrahim Fakhroo, stated that public cleaning services are a pivotal element in managing modern cities, given their role in protecting public health and the environment and enhancing quality of life.

He added that Qatari Diar, through its Lusail City Operations Management, operates within an integrated operational framework for managing and maintaining public spaces and residential areas, relying on clear performance standards, qualified personnel, and modern operational solutions. He noted that urban expansion and rising public expectations necessitate continuous co-ordination between the Ministry of Municipality, city operators, and service providers.

In turn, Adviser for Strategic Projects on Expatriate Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Hamad bin Abdullah al-Mulla, emphasised that adhering to safe and healthy work environment standards is fundamental to protecting workers' health and enhancing productivity and stability in the workplace.

He explained the importance of coordinating healthy behaviours and implementing sound practices in workplaces, which contributes to reducing occupational risks and creating a healthy and sustainable work environment.

He noted that achieving a healthy work environment requires integrated efforts among various entities, including developing systems, improving facilities, and raising awareness among employers and employees. He called for continued co-operation to promote a culture of safe and healthy work environments.

For his part, Assistant Director of the International Co-operation Department at the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), Abdulrahman bin Sultan al-Hashemi, affirmed that the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a fundamental human right, and that urban sustainability is a cornerstone for enhancing quality of life and achieving environmental justice.

Al-Hashemi pointed out that developing the public cleanliness sector must be based on a human rights approach, aligning national legislation and policies with international obligations, and activating frameworks concerned with protecting workers' rights.

He added that the NHRC will continue working with the Ministry of Municipality and national partners to enhance compliance with international human rights standards and consolidate Qatar's position in this field. He emphasised that the transition towards clean, smart, and sustainable cities requires stakeholder engagement and integrated efforts.

For his part, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the Public Cleaning Department Hamad Hassan al-Tamimi, unveiled the department's smart uniform project. This project aims to integrate technology with sustainability to address climate challenges, particularly heat stress, and enhance the safety and efficiency of workers in the sector.

Strategic pillars

Al-Tamimi explained that the smart uniform project is based on strategic pillars, foremost among them sustainability, by using recyclable materials, increased operational efficiency, and the achievement of medium- and long-term economic returns. It also supports the visual identity of the ministry and the country, aligning with the overall urban landscape.

He pointed out that the proposed uniform utilises advanced nano-technology fabrics, characterised by their lightweight nature, antibacterial properties, rapid moisture absorption, and high UV protection. This contributes to lowering body temperature and improving worker comfort while performing their duties in hot weather.

He clarified that the project adheres to national occupational safety and health legislation, including ministerial decrees related to heat stress prevention. He noted that the proposed smart solutions, such as integrated ventilation and cooling systems, help mitigate the impact of high temperatures on workers and improve productivity.

The Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the Public Cleaning Department affirmed that the project reflects a humanitarian approach that prioritises the safety and dignity of workers, underscoring that developing work tools, including uniforms, is a key element in supporting a healthy work environment and improving the quality of services provided to the public.

The organisation of this first National Forum comes within the framework of the Ministry of Municipality's commitment to unifying national efforts among government agencies, the private sector, and academic institutions, and to establishing a culture of public cleanliness and sustainability.

